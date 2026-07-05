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Previous
Photo 1695
Windermere triathlon
runners and a cyclist on the far road
the swimmers were in the lake!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
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SM-A047F
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5th July 2026 8:51am
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triathlon
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cyclist
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windermere
Judith Johnson
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Well done all
July 5th, 2026
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