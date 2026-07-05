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Windermere triathlon by anniesue
Photo 1695

Windermere triathlon

runners and a cyclist on the far road

the swimmers were in the lake!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Judith Johnson ace
Well done all
July 5th, 2026  
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