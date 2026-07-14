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Previous
Photo 1699
Bastille Day Parade and Flypast
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
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14th July 2026 9:28am
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france
,
horse
,
marching
,
soldiers
,
bastille
,
flypast
,
champs elysee
,
yoth
Annie-Sue
ace
My colleague said the parade was on YouTube live, so I switched it on for a bit.
July 14th, 2026
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