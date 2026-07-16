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Attended the theatre by anniesue
Photo 1700

Attended the theatre

I am looking across to my seat in the gods.

It was described as having a "limited view of the royal box".

I had a far better view of it than the people seated immediately underneath it!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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