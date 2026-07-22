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Previous
Photo 1704
marina
managed the longer way to work today - but the light was dull
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
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VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
22nd July 2026 8:48am
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tree
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reflection
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boat
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lake
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