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Previous
Photo 1707
the point of the day!
Brought home one sandwich, one scone and the profiterole and the tarte aux fruits!
Roll on tomorrow!!
Except I'm going out for lunch tomorrow!!!
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
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30th July 2026 1:50pm
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sea
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bay
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afternoon tea
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morecambe
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