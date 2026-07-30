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the point of the day! by anniesue
Photo 1707

the point of the day!

Brought home one sandwich, one scone and the profiterole and the tarte aux fruits!

Roll on tomorrow!!

Except I'm going out for lunch tomorrow!!!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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