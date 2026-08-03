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Previous
Photo 1710
Audible rain
When I turned off my PC, therexwasxa distinct noise.
My weather apps mention rain often - without it actually happening, so if they'd forecast this, I wouldn't have noticed.
May be enough to put a little rise in the river 🤞
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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3rd August 2026 11:41pm
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