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Audible rain by anniesue
Photo 1710

Audible rain

When I turned off my PC, therexwasxa distinct noise.

My weather apps mention rain often - without it actually happening, so if they'd forecast this, I wouldn't have noticed.

May be enough to put a little rise in the river 🤞
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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  • 3rd August 2026 11:41pm
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