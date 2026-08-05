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Previous
Photo 1712
change of work location
I had to do a stint at the Jetty Museum.
This is my regular shot when I go there - for work, or otherwise.
I spent my day putting ill-coated people onto boats - and discussing if we had had "this" weather all the time.
"This" (of course) was a movable feast! Unpleasant waves of rain drifted over - and around lunchtime it absolutely hammered it down - but sometimes you could see the other end of the lake in the sun!
And no, we have not had bad weather all the time ... unfortunately it started the day before they arrived on holiday!
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
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VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
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5th August 2026 9:17am
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JackieR
ace
We needed that rain!!!!
Gorgeous view
August 5th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Hmmm trying to figure out where this is. It looks like a lovely spot.
August 5th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely view!
August 5th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
it's just up from Bowness - Windermere Jetty Museum: a collection of historic boats related to the lake, and with changing art and other exhibitions.
Our Red Cruise calls in.
August 5th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
you could happily have had some of today's!
August 5th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@louannwarren
it's a favorite of mine :-)
August 5th, 2026
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Gorgeous view
Our Red Cruise calls in.