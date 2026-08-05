change of work location

I had to do a stint at the Jetty Museum.



This is my regular shot when I go there - for work, or otherwise.



I spent my day putting ill-coated people onto boats - and discussing if we had had "this" weather all the time.



"This" (of course) was a movable feast! Unpleasant waves of rain drifted over - and around lunchtime it absolutely hammered it down - but sometimes you could see the other end of the lake in the sun!



And no, we have not had bad weather all the time ... unfortunately it started the day before they arrived on holiday!