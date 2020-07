in Manchester

(03-07-2020) Just trying to trace my awareness of and photographic 'response' to Covid.



I definitely knew about it now.



Went to Manchester - and there had been the notion of going to Chinatown and getting some rat props for the year - but I think we'd already decided not to go (not that we had time) because - and here it gets tricky - we knew that Chinese people had come to Manchester to celebrate the new year (or did we find this out after?)