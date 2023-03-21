Sign up
Photo 566
it was quite a big loaf
so there was some lemon curd bread left over for today ... and tomorrow!
-
with extra added lemon curd on top
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
lemon
,
bread
,
cured
Peter
ace
What a tasty treat Annie-Sue and some still left for tomorrow great:)
March 21st, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
I've frozen a bit too!!
March 21st, 2023
