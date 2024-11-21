Previous
Derwentwater by anniesue
Photo 651

Derwentwater

it's my friend's favourite lake, but there was no way we could sit looking at it to eat our sandwiches because of the cutting wind
21st November 2024

Annie-Sue

Barb ace
Lovely composition, Annie-Sue! I love the sun's rays peeking through and the island (?)!
November 21st, 2024  
