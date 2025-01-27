Sign up
Previous
Photo 657
No respect!
I've heard that about moles - absolute anarchists, the lot of them!
PS it is my anniversary. Nine years today - 27th January 2016. It is unbelievable, quite frankly.
Checked back, and my first photo was a car window shot looking down Longsleddale.
Didn't do a repeat, just trundled out (via the tip) to Sizergh to drop off some books ... and to search for Spring. Not Spring, obvs, but a bit of life anyway.
I was rewarded!! :-)
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
Happy 365 birthday!
January 27th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
And a happy traditional birthday to you! :-)
January 27th, 2025
