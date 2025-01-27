Previous
No respect! by anniesue
Photo 657

No respect!

I've heard that about moles - absolute anarchists, the lot of them!

PS it is my anniversary. Nine years today - 27th January 2016. It is unbelievable, quite frankly.

Checked back, and my first photo was a car window shot looking down Longsleddale.

Didn't do a repeat, just trundled out (via the tip) to Sizergh to drop off some books ... and to search for Spring. Not Spring, obvs, but a bit of life anyway.

I was rewarded!! :-)
JackieR ace
Happy 365 birthday!
January 27th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond And a happy traditional birthday to you! :-)
January 27th, 2025  
