also asked a Costa bloke by anniesue
Photo 659

also asked a Costa bloke

if I could have a picture of his arm!
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

From Cumbria,...
Casablanca ace
You are so funny! Good snake
March 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Well spotted.
March 15th, 2025  
