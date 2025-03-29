Sign up
Previous
Photo 660
artist's residence
2 of them - one a textiles person, the other music and video.
Not really enough textiles on show for my liking - this is where she has linked her craft and where she was (Heron Corn Mill) by weaving seeds into the fabric.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
0
2
1
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
COOLPIX L840
29th March 2025 1:47pm
weaving
,
textiles
,
heron corn mill
narayani
ace
Interesting idea…great photo of it
March 30th, 2025
