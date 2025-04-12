Previous
what about a building? by anniesue
Photo 670

what about a building?

retrospectively, I'll put this in for architecture-13 - had I known, I'd have cropped it a bit
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nah. Lovely stonework and all but it’s the whole no mortar aspect of the walls that I love.
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact