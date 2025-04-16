Sign up
Previous
Photo 674
the incidental wall
it's probably a good pic of it, because I knocked the resolution up to 50MB - but what is important, is that on that little knoll, is a curlew.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7159
photos
65
followers
30
following
184% complete
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
673
552
1393
996
553
230
1174
674
2
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
SM-A047F
16th April 2025 4:59pm
Public
bird
,
wall
,
curlew
,
narayani
,
which folder?
