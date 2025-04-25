Previous
two walls by anniesue
Photo 680

two walls

a rough chunky one

and one with much smaller, neater stones - and a regular coping
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Corinne C ace
A nice pic. I love these organic walls. We have few left in Vermont.
April 25th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec they take more upkeep than putting in a post and wire
April 25th, 2025  
