a wall by anniesue
a wall

same wall as some others, but a bit down the road :-)
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Desi
The centuries of skill, knowledge and expertise that has gone into your packed stone walls always amazes me. Saw a packed stone wall in some remote area on our way to Woolly Bugger Farm and immediately thought of your pics and wondered if that piece of land had belonged to English folk who had brought those skills with them to Africa
April 26th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@seacreature It may be a technique which has developed independently all over the globe - but you never know, they could be "locals"! :-)
April 26th, 2025  
Barb
These walls are so amazing. So much skill and work!
April 26th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@bjywamer and so effective at sheltering the sheep, but still letting a bit of wind through so they're not pushed over in a gale
April 26th, 2025  
