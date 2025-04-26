Sign up
Previous
Photo 681
a wall
same wall as some others, but a bit down the road :-)
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
4
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7206
photos
65
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
26th April 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
narayani
Desi
The centuries of skill, knowledge and expertise that has gone into your packed stone walls always amazes me. Saw a packed stone wall in some remote area on our way to Woolly Bugger Farm and immediately thought of your pics and wondered if that piece of land had belonged to English folk who had brought those skills with them to Africa
April 26th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
It may be a technique which has developed independently all over the globe - but you never know, they could be "locals"! :-)
April 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
These walls are so amazing. So much skill and work!
April 26th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
and so effective at sheltering the sheep, but still letting a bit of wind through so they're not pushed over in a gale
April 26th, 2025
