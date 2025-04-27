Sign up
Previous
Photo 682
the garden had nice views
up Barbondale.
I like Barbondale. But didn't go this time.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7211
photos
65
followers
30
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
27th April 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
wall
,
gate
,
narayani
,
barbondale
Barb
ace
Pretty scene!
April 27th, 2025
