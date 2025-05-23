Sign up
Photo 688
Photo 688
22
more pots to plant
from these single terracotta on the etagere
to troughs
oh, and the "manger"
oh, oh ... and the 3 hanging baskets - well that's not going to happen!
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7317
photos
66
followers
30
following
188% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
23rd May 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
pots
,
terracotta
,
various
,
sizes
,
narayani
,
etagere
