Previous
Photo 689
Second sepal
This clematis is being very ... considered, about its flowering!
I think I posted this bud's first sepal separation days and days ago!!
Above it are three fat buds which I thought might come sooner. I did a bad photo of them yesterday, because I tried to make it into a half and half.
So what did I see when I was standing at the sink washing up??
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
clematis
