Second sepal by anniesue
Second sepal

This clematis is being very ... considered, about its flowering!

I think I posted this bud's first sepal separation days and days ago!!

Above it are three fat buds which I thought might come sooner. I did a bad photo of them yesterday, because I tried to make it into a half and half.

So what did I see when I was standing at the sink washing up??
26th May 2025

Annie-Sue

  • 26th May 2025 11:59am
