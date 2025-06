3 bags full

About 36 pieces of fabric left the building today.



Different lengths, widths, colours, patterns - and fibre content.



My friend said she'd drop some bubble wrap off, as I have a go at the china/glass cabinet - but there was a quid pro quo - I had to bag up some material for her to take to the charity shop (she took three bags of white towels, etc on Wednesday :-)



I'll only know when I put the rest of it back on the shelves, what fraction of my collection remains. Three quarters, I imagine.