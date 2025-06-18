Previous
I noticed the overgrown edges by anniesue
Photo 696

I noticed the overgrown edges

(I don't think I have been round the village for quite a while)
then just round the dog-leg - viola

maybe the churchyard Wednesday volunteers had done everything and had some time on their hands?
