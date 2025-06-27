Previous
new walls for old by anniesue
Photo 698

new walls for old

I thought they might have sourced some new stone, but it could look cleaner than before because a different face has been exposed - anyway, nice work
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact