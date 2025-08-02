Sign up
Previous
Photo 705
Quite by chance
And without making any notes, I have made a rather nice gooseberry plate pie!
I did reserve the juices from macerating the fruit in sugar, so the pie wouldn't be wet, and poured it on at the eating stage.
That may account for it ;-)
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
3
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7565
photos
65
followers
25
following
193% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
2nd August 2025 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pie
,
plate
,
gooseberry
Shirley
ace
Looks nice
August 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@whippy
a bit rustic - but it's the taste that counts :-)
August 2nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
They pastry looks very short!!
August 2nd, 2025
