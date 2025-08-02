Previous
Quite by chance by anniesue
Quite by chance

And without making any notes, I have made a rather nice gooseberry plate pie!

I did reserve the juices from macerating the fruit in sugar, so the pie wouldn't be wet, and poured it on at the eating stage.

That may account for it ;-)
Annie-Sue

Shirley ace
Looks nice
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@whippy a bit rustic - but it's the taste that counts :-)
August 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
They pastry looks very short!!
August 2nd, 2025  
