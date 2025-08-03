Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 706
box from 2003
newspaper from 1992 - when we packed up my grandma's house
mouse nest - date uncertain
Unfortunately the box was not sealed, so under pressure from other boxes stacked on it the seam has widened, allowing mousey mousey to get in.
FORTUNATELY this was a good box o have a mouse, because of the lead crystal dressing table set inside, which came to no harm
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7572
photos
65
followers
25
following
193% complete
View this month »
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
Latest from all albums
705
1067
585
706
1068
1219
1473
234
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crystal
,
box
,
set
,
mouse
,
nest
,
table
,
newspaper
,
dressing
,
lead
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close