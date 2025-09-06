Sign up
grass harvest
1 mowing
2 whiffling
3 rowing
4 baling
5 counting
6 cycling
OK - you got me! Cycling is not actually one of the processes for turning Summer grass into the Winter feed, silage.
In #6, in the black plastic wrapping, the grass is undergoing anaerobic fermentation, which will preserve its nutrition for the stock.
GaryW
This is very interesting to see and well "photo documented"! We had a local dairy farmer who used to make silage. The process always smelled good to me.
September 6th, 2025
