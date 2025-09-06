Previous
grass harvest by anniesue
Photo 716

grass harvest

1 mowing
2 whiffling
3 rowing
4 baling
5 counting
6 cycling

OK - you got me! Cycling is not actually one of the processes for turning Summer grass into the Winter feed, silage.

In #6, in the black plastic wrapping, the grass is undergoing anaerobic fermentation, which will preserve its nutrition for the stock.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
196% complete

GaryW
This is very interesting to see and well "photo documented"! We had a local dairy farmer who used to make silage. The process always smelled good to me.
