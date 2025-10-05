Previous
For Sale sign survives again by anniesue
For Sale sign survives again

I really don't like the wind.
"Never" have.
It's not from being up here - I remember disliking it down in Stafford - and that's over 25 years ago.

But now my board is attached to someone else's drystone wall, I shall be in a panic any time there's a bad weather forecast.
