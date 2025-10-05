Sign up
Previous
Photo 727
For Sale sign survives again
I really don't like the wind.
"Never" have.
It's not from being up here - I remember disliking it down in Stafford - and that's over 25 years ago.
But now my board is attached to someone else's drystone wall, I shall be in a panic any time there's a bad weather forecast.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7748
photos
66
followers
25
following
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Views
7
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
5th October 2025 9:27am
Tags
board
,
for sale
,
narayani
