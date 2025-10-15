Previous
something, but not everything by anniesue
Photo 732

something, but not everything

in rearranging the garage a bit, I found Day Bag.

Day Bag has dry socks and Second Aid and stuff.

I haven't had it since house photographer day (28th August).

I am still to locate the patio door keys, though.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact