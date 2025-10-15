Sign up
Previous
Photo 732
something, but not everything
in rearranging the garage a bit, I found Day Bag.
Day Bag has dry socks and Second Aid and stuff.
I haven't had it since house photographer day (28th August).
I am still to locate the patio door keys, though.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
