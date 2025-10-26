Sign up
Photo 738
Kemp Tarn
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
26th October 2025 9:17am
reflection
wall
rushes
tarn
reston scar
Desi
Another amazing stone wall. I bet it has been standing like that a couple of hundred years already. They sure knew how to build...
October 27th, 2025
