interim stop by anniesue
Photo 740

interim stop

After leaving the house I had got petrol, dropped a pot off at my friend's and returned a damaged cardigan to M&S.

Oh! I was going to edit out the arrow.

Nevermind. ;-)
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

anniesue
