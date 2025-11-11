Previous
farming by anniesue
Photo 743

farming

feeding, checking and counting the sheep

I wonder if she noticed the partially broken wall though
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nicely lined up
November 11th, 2025  
Peter ace
Lovely rural scene nicley captured Annie-Sue:)
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact