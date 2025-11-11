Sign up
Photo 743
farming
feeding, checking and counting the sheep
I wonder if she noticed the partially broken wall though
11th November 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
11th November 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
quad
,
field
,
sheep
,
amy
narayani
ace
Nicely lined up
November 11th, 2025
Peter
ace
Lovely rural scene nicley captured Annie-Sue:)
November 11th, 2025
