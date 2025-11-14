Sign up
Photo 745
making a no-cook chutney
but (before anyone points it out!) cooking it.
As I probably don't care how it will turn out, I'm sure it will be fine :-)
If it is OK, my sister can eat it.
Next recipe is a quick-cook one where I'm substituting green tomatoes for ripe tomatoes.
Nothing ventured, nothing (possibly literally) gained!
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7913
photos
65
followers
22
following
204% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
14th November 2025 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
onions
,
apples
,
sugar
,
sultanas
,
chutney
,
apple cider
Dorothy
ace
Haha, you’re right.
November 14th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
;-))
November 14th, 2025
narayani
ace
Hope they both work. I’m not a chutney fun.
November 14th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Mmmmmm, tasty with cheese
November 14th, 2025
