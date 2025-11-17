Previous
walls by anniesue
Photo 746

walls

not entirely sure what it was taken for, but "walls" will do
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

narayani ace
Wonderful walls! Great composition too.
November 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I like it - but I don't remember seeing this and taking it deliberately! There was one shot where there was a flock of birds, but by the time I snapped, they'd dissipated - but this looks too "assured" for that scenario.
November 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
This is fabulous gonna fav it
November 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you! I'm quite taken with it myself!
November 18th, 2025  
