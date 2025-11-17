Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 746
walls
not entirely sure what it was taken for, but "walls" will do
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7926
photos
65
followers
22
following
204% complete
View this month »
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Latest from all albums
301
736
1552
328
1137
746
302
1252
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
17th November 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
walls
,
hills
,
kentmere
,
narayani
narayani
ace
Wonderful walls! Great composition too.
November 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I like it - but I don't remember seeing this and taking it deliberately! There was one shot where there was a flock of birds, but by the time I snapped, they'd dissipated - but this looks too "assured" for that scenario.
November 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
This is fabulous gonna fav it
November 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you! I'm quite taken with it myself!
November 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close