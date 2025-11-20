Previous
trying backlighting #4 by anniesue
Photo 748

trying backlighting #4

haven't shown you #2 a different deer, or #3 a jug.

This is a small, furry creature. Some of his fibres are caught in the sun top left.

Mostly you can see how filthy my window is.

I did do some fill flash, to get his features, but it didn't really work. I need a direct source on his face.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact