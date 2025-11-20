Sign up
Previous
Photo 748
trying backlighting #4
haven't shown you #2 a different deer, or #3 a jug.
This is a small, furry creature. Some of his fibres are caught in the sun top left.
Mostly you can see how filthy my window is.
I did do some fill flash, to get his features, but it didn't really work. I need a direct source on his face.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
Views
3
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
20th November 2025 8:40am
backlit
,
small yellow furry creature
