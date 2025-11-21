Previous
Me eyes! by anniesue
Photo 749

Me eyes!

I knew a bird had flown into the tree, but I didn't know where it was - or if it was still there.
Searching the photo on the PC, I was tending to thinking it was birdless, when ...
Lo and Behold ...
TahDah
and Viola!

Birdie
