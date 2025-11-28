Previous
Room for improvement by anniesue
Room for improvement

Put the oven to heat, but forgot to check what the temperature should be and turn it down!!!

Also didn't have enough mincemeat - so added some redcurrant jelly to 3 ;-)
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

@anniesue
