Photo 754
Room for improvement
Put the oven to heat, but forgot to check what the temperature should be and turn it down!!!
Also didn't have enough mincemeat - so added some redcurrant jelly to 3 ;-)
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
first
,
mince pies
,
mincepies
,
mince-pies
