trickly cloud by anniesue
trickly cloud

dodgy light

I remembered not long after the actual time of the solstice (1503hrs) that it was the solstice today.

Actually, it was a bit longer after than I thought.

But anyway! :-)
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

narayani ace
Very atmospheric
December 22nd, 2025  
