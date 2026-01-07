Previous
I've been nursing my Tablet for a while by anniesue
I've been nursing my Tablet for a while

(it won't charge properly or hold charge for long) hoping to get to Level 1000 (I'm on 961) - after having got a 365 day streak (and beyond) already (with a few life-savers!).

Sadly, I let it go today.
Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
