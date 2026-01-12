Previous
5 or 6 ? by anniesue
Photo 770

5 or 6 ?

really helps to put the right question in if you want a sensible answer!

Anyway, popped my application form in today - "everyone" thinks it will be fine, so 🤞
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Skippers in slippers, perhaps! 😃
January 12th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Are you going to be driving a boat?????
January 12th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond nooooooo!!

We were just trying to remember which skippers trained when, and, because we are brain-feeble, couldn't manage it ;-)
January 12th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@plebster there's probably a rule!!
January 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact