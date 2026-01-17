Sign up
Photo 773
Photo 773
irony
there was some nice light on the hill, so I went outside to snap it - and then I saw this reflection - so the end product has got glazing bars in it anyway!
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
hill
,
nice light
