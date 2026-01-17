Previous
irony by anniesue
Photo 773

irony

there was some nice light on the hill, so I went outside to snap it - and then I saw this reflection - so the end product has got glazing bars in it anyway!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact