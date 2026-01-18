Previous
my post-Christmas stash by anniesue
Photo 774

my post-Christmas stash

has just increased - thanks to a"friend"

and I gave her an astoundingly beautiful piece of black velvet

I think she has won
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW ace
Yum!
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact