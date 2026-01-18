Sign up
Previous
Photo 774
my post-Christmas stash
has just increased - thanks to a"friend"
and I gave her an astoundingly beautiful piece of black velvet
I think she has won
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
biscuits
,
walnuts
,
turkish delight
,
christmas pudding
GaryW
ace
Yum!
January 18th, 2026
