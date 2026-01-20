Sign up
Previous
Photo 775
tree spirit
it was supposed to be more see-thru - but when I clicked "yes, that's OK" it firmed up - A Lot!
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8206
photos
68
followers
24
following
212% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
20th January 2026 11:51am
Tags
tree
,
inigo jones
,
naiad
Dorothy
ace
I love the spirit. Is this ai?
January 20th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
not properly AI. I got a picture off the internet and tried to make it less dense in PhotoShop Elements.
January 20th, 2026
