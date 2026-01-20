Previous
tree spirit by anniesue
Photo 775

tree spirit

it was supposed to be more see-thru - but when I clicked "yes, that's OK" it firmed up - A Lot!
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I love the spirit. Is this ai?
January 20th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@illinilass not properly AI. I got a picture off the internet and tried to make it less dense in PhotoShop Elements.
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact