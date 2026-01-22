Previous
went to Once Upon a Time by anniesue
Photo 776

went to Once Upon a Time

the Youth Arts Takeover of the Brewery Arts Centre's gallery spaces.

It was very good!

Children from 0-16 are introduced to ways of working in various different mediums - and this year they'd taken fairytales as their theme - and this year's Three Little Pigs panto featured widely.

These are the clubs children can join - they, and their parents, are lucky that there is such a good resource - albeit, it's probably beyond the purse of many parents.
