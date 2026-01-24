Previous
went out for the sunset by anniesue
went out for the sunset

though wasn't sure where to see it from -
then I had a brainwave and went to "Moorhowe Corner" -
although, with it being Winter the sunset was over to the left
Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
Lovely layers, lovely walls, lovely sheep huddle.
January 24th, 2026  
