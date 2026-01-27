Sign up
Photo 778
hill montage
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
dog
,
quad
,
hill
,
wall
,
farmer
,
sheep
,
feed
,
narayani
JackieR
ace
Interesting article on Radio 4 this morning about dry stone walls. Thought of you.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002qj06?partner=uk.co.bbc&origin=share-mobile
January 27th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I shall listen to it tomorrow :-)
January 27th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Great montage!
January 27th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@thewatersphotos
ta :-)
January 27th, 2026
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002qj06?partner=uk.co.bbc&origin=share-mobile