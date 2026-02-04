Previous
four corners! by anniesue
Photo 784

four corners!

easy this lark!

tree - bracken - gorse - grass

except I was trying to get sheep and wall as two of them

and it doesn't make for a very meaningful shot

(which fits it nicely into my oeuvre!!)
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
