Previous
Photo 784
four corners!
easy this lark!
tree - bracken - gorse - grass
except I was trying to get sheep and wall as two of them
and it doesn't make for a very meaningful shot
(which fits it nicely into my oeuvre!!)
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
214% complete
0
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
COOLPIX L840
4th February 2026 4:04pm
hill
field
wall
sheep
four corners
narayani
