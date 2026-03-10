Previous
I am very keen on a building by anniesue
Photo 797

I am very keen on a building

which displays evidence of change
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Dorothy ace
Very interesting. Do you know any of its history? Picnic tables out front? Lovely building.
March 10th, 2026  
