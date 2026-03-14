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Previous
Photo 799
an outside pond
I'm sorry it's not a more picturesque outside pond - but I was lucky to get this one at all!
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
14th March 2026 2:58pm
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outside
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waterfall
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pond
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