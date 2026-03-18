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a Relatively Successful day! by anniesue
Photo 801

a Relatively Successful day!

None of these were done to their full extent - but I did do bits of each: lawn raking, lawn weeding, border weeding, dead stalk cutting, patio algae treatment, patio pot weeding, bulb planting, bicycle riding, exhibition visiting, provisions [food!] shopping, flower photographing, Donizetti listening and sudokoing - and drying a load of washing on the line.

I also took a series of pictures of two new-to-me agricultural vehicles doing "clarty" muck-spreading in the field. You get two sorts of muck: runny and clarty!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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