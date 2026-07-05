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Previous
Photo 839
bagpiping Scout
don't know which badge he's working towards - but the Annoying Innocent Workers for Far Too Long one is my bet!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
5th July 2026 10:37am
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bagpipes
,
scout
,
bowness
JackieR
ace
Maybe his Bagpipe Badge??!!
July 5th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
nothing so simple!!
July 5th, 2026
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