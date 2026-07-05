Previous
bagpiping Scout by anniesue
Photo 839

bagpiping Scout

don't know which badge he's working towards - but the Annoying Innocent Workers for Far Too Long one is my bet!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Maybe his Bagpipe Badge??!!
July 5th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond nothing so simple!!
July 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact